Best of the week

A letter by Dorothy Dudek of Johnstown, “Trees along river walls are a problem,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Oct. 18-23.
Her letter was published Oct. 23
She suggested that Johnstown should have new signs made up as you enter the city, saying “Welcome to Johnstown: Where our trees grow in the woods and in our rivers.”
Dudek wrote, “As you drive along the Conemaugh and Stonycreek rivers, you will notice trees growing along the cement river walls.
“These trees reach up to four stories high. Some of the places are along Route 56 by 1st Summit Area @ Cambria County War Memorial, on Broad Street, by the Coopersdale Bridge and the lower end of Coopersdale as you come out of Tanneryville along Route 403.”
She continued, “There are all kinds of trees, including weeping willows along the CBL building on Iron Street. The trees are extending out into the river way more and more. The city should contract with the Army Corps of Engineers to remove the trees and give the wood to private individuals.”
Dudek concluded, “These trees are a flood risk. As the high waters uproot them, they will float sideways and get caught against bridge abutments. Are our city fathers looking to create another Johnstown flood?”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
