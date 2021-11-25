Best of the week
A letter by Doug Meagher of Johnstown, “Tour was educational, enjoyable,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Nov. 15-20.
His letter was published Nov. 19.
Meagher and his wife attended the most recent architectural tour in downtown Johnstown.
He wrote, “First, I’d like to thank the organizers of this event. It was both educa- tional and enjoyable. We toured several buildings and met with the owners who talked about their businesses and plans for the future.”
Meagher remembered as a child, “I would go downtown with my dad and I remember how vibrant it used to be. Then, in the late ‘70s, I watched things slowly decline. For decades dark clouds seemed to settle in as the soul of the city slipped away.”
He continued: “Efforts to revitalize came and went without any lasting impact. But now, for the first time in a long, long time, I feel that the city is on a new path – one that’s lined with energetic visionaries who are committed to the rebirth of our great city.”
Meagher concluded: “I applaud their efforts as I can hardly wait to see what the future holds.”
