Best of the week
A letter by Jackie Kulback of Richland, “Imagine a thriving Pennsylvania,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Nov. 22-27.
Her letter was published Nov. 25.
Kulback began her letter by imagining a skilled workforce trained for family-sustaining careers with Pennsylvania-based employers; a pipeline of motivated postsecondary students who complete their bachelor’s degrees at a rate higher than average; a Pennsylvania where higher education and training were available to anyone who wanted to build a better tomorrow; affordable college options.
She wrote, “Pennsylvania’s thriving future can be a reality if our commonwealth invests in community colleges today.
“Community colleges are the largest provider of postsecondary education and training in Pennsylvania and serve more low-income, minority and first-in-their-family college students than any other sector of higher education in the commonwealth.”
Kulback continued: “Collectively, community colleges train or educate nearly a quarter of a million students annually, from all 67 Pennsylvania counties. These students graduate with new skills, ready to enter the workforce or continue their education at another postsecondary institution.
“Penn Highlands is a two-year educational institution that provides access to afford- able education to western Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands provides training in business and communication, computer information sciences, education, liberal arts, social sciences and criminal justice, along with culinary arts, electric utility technology, and agriculture.”
She went on to write: “The affordable transfer programs and career-focused workforce training courses offered by community colleges are essential to the commonwealth’s economic recovery. Pennsylvania cannot wait to invest, or the vibrant future we imagine may be nothing more than a daydream.”
Kulback concluded: “For that reason, we ask our elected officials to include an increase for community colleges in this fiscal year 2022-23 budget.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
