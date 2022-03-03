Best of the week

A letter by David Ferrin of Johnstown, “Candidates: Stop bashing the other guy,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Feb. 21-26.
His letter was published Feb. 23.
He writes his letter out of frustration with the election process.
Ferrin says, “For as long as I can remember, every election cycle is to a large extent the same in that all you people do is tell me how the person you are running against is a no-good bum.”
He is annoyed with the name-calling and bashing of the other candidates.
Ferrin makes a suggestion for a change: “Tell me the good you plan to do if you get elected, or possibly what changes you’re considering putting in place. For example if you plan on lowering taxes, tell me how by what service you plan to cut. If you decide to raise taxes, then tell me why, for example your secretary needs a new car.”
He sums it all up saying, “Don’t tell me that the other guy is no good, and tell me why you believe you are better.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
