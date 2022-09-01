Best of the week

A letter by M.J. Weaver of Johnstown, “What happened to thoughtful manners?” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Aug. 22-27.
Her letter was published Aug. 25.
Weaver shouted out kudos to Terry Lee Shuler for his Readers’ Forum letter on Aug. 5, “The ‘no communication’ genera- tion?”
She wrote, “When I was in grade school and we had the extra week of vacation at Christmas time, I was not allowed to play or visit for five days until I had written my thank you letters to grandparents and my aunt in California.”
Weaver continued with, “The importance of thoughtful manners stayed with me while I raised my own children. Sadly, that has somehow fallen by the wayside. When I have expressed my disdain, the excuse has been – I told them to do so.
“Someone once said to me, ‘In my family we don’t give gifts so we can be thanked – we give gifts because we want to.’ Touché!”
In conclusion, she wrote, “So, then, what does happen to everyday plain and simple good manners? That’s what civilization has been built upon.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
