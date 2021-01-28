A letter by Dale Berkebile, of Central City, “Rural areas need self-protection,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Jan. 17-23.
His letter was published Jan. 22.
Berkebile wrote that with the looming assaults on our Second Amendment rights, politicians refuse to consider the ramifications of their desired legislation.
“Many times in my years of working law enforcement (in Somerset County), I’ve seen times where there were only one or two state troopers on duty to provide coverage for 1,081 square miles of area,” he wrote.
“Back then, there were adequate municipal police departments to cover the shortfall of protection offered by the state police.”
Now that is no longer the case, he wrote, as many municipalities have disbanded their police departments.
“Take into consideration that myself and a fellow deputy while on patrol had a rape victim jump in our vehicle, begging us to get her away from her assailant,” he wrote.
“The response for the state police was two hours. This young lady was going to most likely be murdered, she stated. With the lack of reasonable police response times in rural areas, we can only defend ourselves.
“And yes, this arises the need for self-protection.”
He added that no lawful gun owners want to ever be in the situation where they need to take another human’s life, but they’ll sacrifice theirs to end the threat to their loved ones to ensure their safety.
“In rural areas, we are our only line of defense,” he wrote. “Keep the gun control in big cities where there is somewhat adequate police protection.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
