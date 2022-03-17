Best of the week
A letter by Kelly Keating of Nanty Glo, “Never support unlawful, illegal behavior,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of March 7-12.
Her letter was published March 7.
Keating began her letter, “I will say this again ... I supported the hundreds of legal and peaceful BLM protests. I did not support the violence, rioting and looting that has (unfortunately) been associated with a handful of those protests. I also support the many honorable, hardworking police throughout our country.”
She went on to say, “Contrary to what you may hear, those things do not have to be mutually exclusive. Likewise, I also support the many truckers who do us all a tremendous daily service.”
Keating stresses that she will never support the unlawful and illegal behavior that occurred with the trucker convoys in Canada, New Zealand, U.K., Germany, and which now threatens to come to the U.S.
She wrote, “Those people were not patriots. They were not freedom fighters. They were criminals who literally held communities and commerce captive.”
In conclusion: “So if your plan is to coerce government or community action by participating in or supporting of unlawful means (be it by rioting or blocking roadways, bridges, businesses or homes) then I believe you are supporting terrorism and should be treated by law enforcement as such.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
