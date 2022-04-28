Best of the week
A letter by David Petersen of Johnstown, “Applaud elephant program at zoo,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of April 18-23.
His letter was published April 22.
He praised an article regarding the Pittsburgh Zoo’s elephant program near Fairhope, Somerset County.
Petersen said he and his wife had many opportunities to see the African and Asian elephants in their natural habitats.
He wrote, “What a thrill to wait while an elephant herd crosses the path in front of you; to watch elephants playing in the river in Chobe National Park; and to observe a mother’s tender care of her young.”
They visited Daphne Sheldrick’s elephant orphanage near Nairobi, where he and his wife adopted a 2-year-old orphan named Simotoua.
He continued: “His mother had been murdered by poachers. When Simotoua was rescued, he had a spear wound to his head and a snare wound to his leg. He seemed to be doing well. Without its mother’s milk, a baby elephant will not survive.
“Sheldrick developed the formula now used to enable motherless calves to survive.”
Petersen said, “At the orphanage, there were 24 babies, mostly under 2 years old. They are given specialized care, 24/7. Each calf has a keeper. This keeper sleeps with the baby at night, protects the baby with sunscreen and covers the baby with blankets when cold.
“Sadly, even with the center’s excellent care, we were notified that our little elephant did not survive. The loss of his mother was too much to bear. He died of a broken heart.”
He concluded, “We applaud the work being done by the Pittsburgh Zoo’s elephant program. This world would be a poorer place without elephants.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
