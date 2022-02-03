Best of the week
A letter by Robert Hill of East Taylor Township, “One day you will be old,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Jan. 24-29.
His letter was published Jan. 27.
He began his letter talking about being old, “Getting old is not always the best years of your life. When we start to have some medical problems, some loved ones decide to put you in a home. Then you have some loved ones who forget all about you. No visits or phone calls. They believe all your needs are being met at the home.”
Hill wrote about two friends, Jim and Maryann, who took care of their 93-year-old father to the end.
He continued about the challenges they had, “He was having some heart problems, so they took him to the hospital two different times. On the first visit, they were told they could not get what they needed to fix it.
“On the second visit, they were told that there was not enough staff. When your loved one needs 24/7 care, you don’t have much choice. Then it comes down to the money and trying to find a place that will take them.”
He went on to write, “Their father was part of the greatest generation. That was a term they used for the ones who fought in World War II and lived through the Great Depression. They gave up everything for our freedom. Can you imagine what life would be like if America lost that war?
“That is why people, like their father, deserve the utmost respect. When they are in a nursing home, you don’t give up on them. You need to make their remaining years as comfortable as possible.”
Hill concluded with: “I can’t imagine the heartache they felt after putting their father in a home. They are the ones who took care of us for the first part of our life, it is only right that we take care of them for the last part of their life.
“Remember, one day you will be old.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
