A letter by Richard Bloom, of Ebensburg, “Many will not see the worst climate change,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Sept. 29-Oct 5.
His letter was published Oct. 1.
Bloom’s letter was about a column by Cal Thomas, which was critical of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg’s campaign against global warming.
“Cal Thomas, not a scientist, and like other conservative ideologues, loves to cherry-pick quotes and facts to support political ideas that naively pretend to be true,” Bloom wrote.
He added that Thomas dismissed Thunberg’s age and compared her presence to President Donald Trump’s showmanship.
“I guess that dismisses her facts,” he wrote. “Then he presents quotes from a biologist from the 1960s as proof that she is wrong?
“Then Thomas, who loves to expose the inaccuracies of journalism, presents quotes from journalists, rather than scientists, which inaccurately describe global climate change to prove that climate science is wrong. If Thomas knows it all at 76, why doesn’t he explain the rise in global temperature or sea level? Or the increase in Category 5 hurricanes? Or the melting of the arctic ice cap? Or the local decrease in severe winters?”
He then suggested that Thomas listen to Penn State climate scientist Richard Alley, who has been quoted as saying: “The more the climate is forced to change, the more likely it is to hit some unforeseen threshold that can trigger quite fast, surprising and perhaps unpleasant changes.”
“Thomas and many of us around his age will not live to experience the worst of climate change but Thunberg and our children and grandchildren will,” Bloom continued.
“Finally as Thunberg said: ‘I don’t want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists, I want you to unite behind the science and I want you to take real action.’ ”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
