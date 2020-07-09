A letter by Mark Weakland, of Hollsopple, “Awful to target ACA during pandemic,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of June 28-July 4.
His letter was published July 1.
Weakland began his letter by pointing out noble actions championed by the Republican Party in the past, such as limiting wasteful spending and shedding light on inequities in education.
But, he wrote, the Trump administration and the GOP are “engaged in a truly indecent deed: asking the Supreme Court to abolish the Affordable Care Act” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Equally terrible, they have no plan to replace it,” Weakland wrote. “Removing the ACA would terminate medical coverage for as many as 23 million Americans. An additional 130 million people, including many readers of this newspaper, would lose legal protections regarding pre-existing conditions.
“Thus, if you have arthritis or diabetes, you will have no legal recourse when your cost of health insurance skyrockets or your insurance company drops you altogether.”
He also pointed out that at a time when many young adults are unemployed, those 25 years and younger will lose the ability to stay on their parents’ policies.
He urged readers to call their legislators to voice outrage.
“Then, come this fall, vote out every Republican representative and senator, as well as the president, all of whom believe dismantling health care protections in the middle of a pandemic is a fine idea.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
