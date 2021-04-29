Best of the week

Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 67F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.