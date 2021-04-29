Best of the week
A letter by N.E. Thomas of Hollsopple, “Why does everything have to be done online?” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of April 19-24.
Her letter was published April 23.
She began her letter with, “You see EOE (equal opportunity employer) on all ads for employment, even on signs in windows, but you can only apply online. That means equal opportunity only applies to people who have the money to have computers or smart phones and can afford to be online.”
Thomas stated, “I guess, as George Orwell says in ‘Animal Farm,’ some are more equal than others.
“This applies to almost everything, from doing surveys for free food from fast food restaurants, to getting on a schedule for COVID-19 vaccine.”
She continued with, “I am tired of being discriminated against because I don’t have the money for or the knowledge to use this technology. I am old and disabled, but a lot of people of all ages in this area are in the same boat.”
Thomas questioned, “Can’t anything be done by phone – to a real person – or by mail anymore?”
She concluded with, “I am disgusted and frustrated by this monetary discrimination.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
