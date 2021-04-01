Best of the week
A letter by John Washko of Johnstown, “Return to the middle for future prosperity,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of March 22-27.
His letter was published March 27.
Washko began his letter with, “The trend toward extremism on both sides is disturbing.”
He wants us to consider the following:
• Protests and riots/insurrections are becoming excessively violent. Domestic terrorism should be considered a crime, punishable by law.
• ANTIFA, the proud boys, the oath keepers, QAnon and others are becoming cult-like and more mainstream. This trend must be reversed through education and the tone at the top.
• I support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement, only if it remains peaceful. We can’t and shouldn’t have to make up for past sins (reparations), only strive to do better in the future.
• I believe that climate change is real and that we have a duty to be good stewards of the environment that God bestowed on us. However, we need to preserve existing industries and their jobs while exploring different sources of energy, such as nuclear.
• All forms of prayer should be allowed in schools.
• We need not be so gender-specific that we have to remove “Mr.” and “Mrs.” from Potato Head.
• We need not remove Dr. Seuss books from shelves because they might be offensive to a few.
• We need to remove all hatred and vitriol from our politics because we’re better than that and our nation won’t begin to heal until we place country over political party.
In conclusion he wrote, “I believe that a return to the middle in both politics and in the way we live our lives is the answer to future prosperity.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
