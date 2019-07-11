A letter by Daniel Chapman, of Johnstown, “Outdoor fires causing a stink,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of June 30-July 6.
His letter was published July 5.
Chapman wrote that when he opened the windows of his house for some fresh air, his “nose was punched by the fetid stench of smoke from an outdoor fire.”
“My hope for sweet air has been polluted with ozone, benzene, formaldehyde, among other noisome substances that inhabit wood smoke. The windows came down and my anger went up.”
He suggested that the government should regulate outdoor fires, and licensing should be required and granted only if an outdoor fire generates absolutely no smoke, all pollutants have been removed or neutralized, and the perpetrator captures the smoke and conducts it into his/her house with windows down and doors closed.
“Violators would face steep fines, incarceration or both,” he wrote.
“Fire starters, your fires and smoke are yours and yours alone. Neither are welcome where I live and breathe or anywhere else where honeysuckle is preferred to formaldehyde.”
