A letter by Richard Lobb, of Johnstown, “Use funds to help small businesses,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of May 17-23.
His letter was published May 20.
Lobb argued that the coronavirus pandemic has exposed disparities between the reality of small business owners’ daily challenges in trying to survive and what the government sees fit to use tax dollars for.
“In reviewing the federal grants opportunities daily, I see millions of dollars going toward projects in foreign countries that serve little or no improvement to our county’s betterment,” he wrote.
“I never took the time to try to quantify the taxpayers’ cost in supporting this form of foreign aid until now. The timing seems right to question our government’s sense of fiscal responsibility on these foreign grants that serve little purpose to the United States, especially now.”
Lobb wrote that he found that out of 34 federal grant opportunities published, seven or 21%, were for foreign projects costing taxpayers $66,900,000.
“This is just one day’s worth of grant opportunities,” he wrote. “Just think if we were able to use these funds to help small businesses stay afloat through these unprecedented times.
“To our appointed lawmakers, here’s your challenge: Since the feds already have these funds budgeted, why not redirect them to small businesses to help these folks survive and stay afloat through this pandemic. It’s a budget-neutral position with direct help to community small businesses and the millions of workers who help run these businesses all over the nation. Take action now.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
