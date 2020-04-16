A letter by Ed Thompson, of Belsano, “Thanks to everyone working through crisis,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of April 5-11.
His letter was published April 6.
Thompson’s letter was regarding the essential workers who are still performing their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Thank you,” he wrote. “To each and every person who is still out there working, to you I say thank you. Thank you, people at the grocery store, from the owner to the checkout counter to the stock person to the ones who stay after closing to clean everything.”
He continued by praising gas station workers, delivery drivers, railroaders, aircraft pilots, coal miners, cargo ship workers and dock workers for their efforts during these unprecedented times.
“To each and every police officer in America and throughout the world, thank you for keeping us all safe and making this place as civilized as we need,” he wrote.
“Thank you to each and every person who works in the hospitals and doctor’s offices everywhere in the world.”
He went on to include highway workers, dairy farmers, cattlemen, bank workers, and postal workers, and the priests, rabbis and preachers who are praying for each and everyone in the world.
“Just a small list of the people who need to know how important they are to everyone,” he wrote.
“And I thank you all for helping to keep every day as normal as possible. Stay safe and healthy and we will get through this together. God bless everyone.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
