A letter by Robert Marsh Jr., of Mineral Point, “American people need hope, truth, good news,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Jan. 10-16.
His letter was published Jan. 13.
Marsh wrote that the day before Thanksgiving, his father got COVID-19 and was rushed to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
“The first few days were extremely intense as this 871/2-year-old man fought the virus,” Marsh wrote.
“The 40 years of laboring in Bethlehem Steel Corp., Johnstown plant took its toll, especially on his lungs.”
Marsh thanked Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company for transporting his father to hospital, as well as the care provided by the staff at the medical center.
“Three weeks after arriving at the hospital, he was transferred to Crichton Rehabilitation Center and once again received amazing care and we were given daily updates on his progress,” he wrote.
“Nearly six weeks after he went into the hospital, this man walked from his driveway into his house greeted by his wife of 67 years.”
“We kept our faith in Jesus and were blessed with many selfless, hardworking individuals.”
He added that this is the type of news the media should focus on.
“My hope and prayer is that the media would stop selling fear and the politicians would stop taking advantage of crises and give the American people what they really need – hope, truth and good news,” he wrote. “The best news remains, God is in control.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.