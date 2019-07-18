A letter by Donald Hanak, of Stonycreek Township, “Other nations envy America’s freedom,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of July 7-13.
His letter was published July 12.
Hanak opened his letter writing about the fall of East Germany, when the Berlin Wall opened up in 1989.
“East Berlin at one time was the ‘showcase city’ of socialism because of its proximity and optics to the western world,” he wrote. “Aside from the wall, barbed wire and armed guards, the communists did all they could to show the world the prosperity and other benefits of their political system.”
Hanak added that he visited East Berlin on several occasions as a military officer, seeing “drab buildings, shops with full window displays but empty shelves, and policemen everywhere. Most memorable was the seeming lack of joy or ‘life’ in the eyes of most residents.
“All this reversed when the wall came down and the two Germanys were re-unified. The former East Berliners now had freedom and hope of a better future. The celebration was amazing to witness.”
He wrote that many younger Americans have no knowledge of Germany’s history or the realities of socialism and its effect on people.
“They don’t understand that this political system failed under the most closely controlled conditions in a modern city. I am baffled by the wave of people in this country wanting the U.S. to swing more and more to the left,” he wrote.
“Please inform me of a socialist country, past or present, that enjoys more prosperity, freedom and constitutionally guaranteed liberty than the U.S. Let’s take time to think about our freedom, how we are going to maintain it and how people in other parts of the world envy what we have.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
