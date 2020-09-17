A letter by David B. Cooper, of Johnstown, “Positive things are taking place in city,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Sept. 6-12.
His letter was published Sept. 11.
Cooper began his letter by thanking the city of Johnstown’s Public Works Department for the fine job it is doing, and praising efforts such as the watering of plants on Main Street, maintaining of Central Park and the volunteers who care for the Gateway Park at the Bedford Street intersection.
He added that the removal of the Conrad Building and other abandoned buildings also are steps in the right direction.
“I grew up in the Johnstown area,” he wrote. “I never lived more than 5 miles from downtown. I know it will never be the same as it was, but I see an effort to make it better.
“I see so much negative and political in the Readers’ Forum. Just look around and try to see some of the positive. ...
“I live in Woodvale and am close to many abandoned buildings. It’s sad to see my neighborhood like this, but I hope in time it will be made right.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
