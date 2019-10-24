A letter by Kathleen Murnin, of Johnstown, “Anti-smoking laws are discriminatory,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Oct. 13-19.
Her letter was published Oct. 17.
In her letter, Murnin argued that laws against smoking in someone’s personal space are unjust.
“No smoking – vape only. That’s the law for subsidized housing,” she wrote. “Breaking this law will render you homeless. Forced to live on a park bench. Homeless or not, you can’t smoke there, either. That choice is gone, too.
“Just logical, you say? Is it logical to define democracy as the freedom of all citizens to kill their unwanted offspring (if done before taking him/her/it/to be determined home after birth) and the government’s right to declare smoking a cigarette at home illegal for select citizens? I suspect many of our valiant veterans who fought and died to defend democracy might think otherwise.”
She added that the rules force smokers in subsidized housing to go outdoors, sometimes in dangerous weather conditions.
Murnin wrote that it makes sense to ban smoking in enclosed public areas to protect nonsmokers with breathing problems.
“But making it illegal to smoke outdoors where dissipation is swift, and in personal space that’s really nobody else’s right to choose is hard to defend,” she wrote. “It crosses the threshold on multiple levels.
“Tobacco prohibition laws affecting selective personal space are a discriminatory mockery of democracy and must be repealed immediately.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
