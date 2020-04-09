A letter by J.R. DeLeva of Friedens, “Cherish your time with loved ones,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of March 29-April 4.
His letter was published March 30.
He began by writing, “During this time of cabin fever that America is experiencing, I think too many of us are looking at the glass half empty instead of the glass half full philosophy.”
DeLeva continued: “I respectfully submit for your consideration this idea.
“Cherish and revel in the opportunity to be spending quality time with loved ones. Be at home schooling, games or arts and crafts, phone calls or letters, emails or texts, cherish the time.”
He also wrote, “In most cases, it is considerably more time than you normally get to spend with those close to you. Take advantage of the opportunity to share with family, friends, neighbors, your God.”
In conclusion, he wrote, “No matter what is yet to come, I know I have benefited during this crisis from more quality time with everyone in my life. I hope you have, too.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
