A letter by D.A. Cassata, of Johnstown, “Take steps to save historic houses,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of March 8-14.
His letter was published March 13.
Cassata wrote about the former Hosmer-Gallagher in the Kernville section of Johnstown, which was razed Feb. 20.
“Another small piece of our city’s past faded into history, he wrote. “The grand lady on the corner of South and Somerset streets that stood for over a century was gone in hours.”
Cassata wrote that the structure was built in about 1895 by the superintendent of the Cambria Iron Co., and no expense was spared.
He wrote that the house had three full floors of living space. Servants’ quarters occupied the top floor, raised panel wainscot lined the hallways and several rooms featured ornate fireplaces with mirrored overmantels and marble hearths.
“It was a glimpse of Johnstown in its heyday – when wealthy people built lavish homes to show their position and influence,” Cassata wrote.
“Sadly, few of these homes remain. Deemed too costly to repair and maintain, many were left abandoned. It’s safe to say that homes of that caliber will never be built in Johnstown again, given our poor economic state.”
He added that a more concerted effort must be made to save what little historic structures we have left before they are gone forever.
“Some cities offer grant programs and tax incentives to save historic houses,” he wrote. “That could work in Johnstown. It’s better than doing nothing at all.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
