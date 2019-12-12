A letter by D.A. Cassata, of Johnstown, “Stop abandoning kittens,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Dec. 1-7.
Cassata’s letter was published Dec. 1.
The letter was in reference to the person who dropped off two kittens near Somerset Street in September.
“They roamed the streets for two days until, like so many other cats and kittens, they found their way to my back porch, where they were given food and water and a padded box to sleep in,” Cassata wrote.
“Every morning, I would find them huddled together in the box. The sound of the door opening would send them diving for cover under my car until the bowls were out and I was a safe distance away.”
Cassata added that this scenario played out the same way for months until it turned cooler at night, when the kittens had to be trapped to bring them into a warm house.
“When I released them the next day, they hid for two days before finally coming out of hiding,” Cassata wrote. “The animal shelter wouldn’t take any more cats and the city has no animal control officer to deal with cats.
Cassata wrote that this same story is being played out all over Johnstown.
“I’m sure you couldn’t care less about these two you dumped, but they both have thrived and have become wonderful, loving family pets,” Cassata wrote. “At least this is one story with a better ending than most.
“I guess you didn’t know how much love you threw out of your car that night. But, please, don’t dump any more cats. I don’t need any more.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
