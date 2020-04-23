A letter by Terry Crissey, of Elton, “Navy chief’s actions insulting to many,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of April 12-18.
His letter was published April 14.
Crissey’s letter was in reference to former Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, who recently relieved Capt. Brett Crozier of command of the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt for allegedly communicating outside the chain of command his concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak on his ship.
“The captain did communicate through his chain of command his concerns,” Crissey wrote.
“Modly has never admitted that at some point in the chain of command, above Crozier, the communication could have been leaked. Modly then had the gall to visit the Roosevelt and required the crew to listen to his profanity-laced insults of Crozier. I’m so very proud of those men and women that booed and heckled Modly.”
Crissey wrote that it is military protocol as well as good business practice to counsel subordinates or employees in private.
“What Modly did was an insult to Crozier, the crew of the USS Roosevelt, the United States Navy and to America,” Crissey wrote.
“How Modly reached such a position as the acting secretary of the Navy is curious.
“I do wonder what connections he had.
“Modly has resigned. I suspect the president felt sorry for him and let him resign rather than fire him.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
