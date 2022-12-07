Best of the week
A letter by John Washko of Johnstown, “Time to put Trump in the back seat,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 3.
His letter was published Dec. 1.
Washko began his letter with, “Evidently many voters are confused about the absence of a “red wave” in the recent elections.”
His opinion, based on the input from various exit polls, is that this was the result of the following factors:
• Women in Pennsylvania (and other states) listed abortion as the No. 1 issue in the election. Even though many voters are pro-life, some Republican candidates’ views were considered too extreme, not allowing exceptions for rape, incest or life of the mother.
• The Trump-factor: Many of the Trump-endorsed candidates were election deniers (Doug Mastriano, Blake Masters and Kari Lake), and others were considered weak candidates (Dr. Mehmet Oz and Herschel Walker). Most of the general public are sick and tired of hearing about the 2020 election. They are more concerned about the present and the future.
Washko wrote, “I have not agreed with some of Joe Biden’s policies to tame inflation – in particular – his energy policies are too restrictive. However, high inflation is not unique to the U.S., but is a world-wide problem – stemming from supply chain issues due to COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine. The inflation number would be high under any administration.”
In conclusion, “The future of the Republican Party is most likely Ron Desantis, not Donald Trump. Time has come to put Trump and all of his election deniers in the rear-view mirror.
“For those skeptics who want to get to the truth about the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the extent of its coordinated activities, a must read is “The Breach” by Denver Riggleman.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
