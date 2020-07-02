A letter by Bill Choby of Greensburg, formerly of Johnstown, “Create authority with broad representation,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of June 21-27.
His letter was published June 25.
Choby’s letter was regarding the proposed sale of Johnstown’s sewer lines to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
He wrote that he was surprised that sections 5605 and 5607 of the Municipal Authority Act, which were passed into law in 1994, were cited as enabling legislation to authorize the sale.
“These sections are in conflict with Section 5612(a.1), which was an amendment to the law in 2012,” he wrote. “This particular amendment prohibits authorities from expending money outside of their original charter for a reason that cannot be ignored.
“It was designed to address the authorities’ habits of expanding their power by mission creep into areas not in their original jurisdiction.
“The language is clear. The 2012 Section 5612(a.1) applies to the totality of the law, including Sections 5605 and 5607.”
He added that if the strategy employed by the attorneys for the GJWA is successful, it will be a foot in the door to morph into any if not all of the powers permitted in the act, including public housing, parks and recreation, parking, public transit, electric power, cable television and even telephone lines.
“It’s time that the people of Johnstown and the 28 communities that are served by the GJWA in three counties oppose this boondoggle and demand that a new sewer authority be created with broad representation from all the local governments instead of bowing to the dubious plans of the board members from Westmont, Southmont and the city who are on the GJWA board,” he wrote.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
