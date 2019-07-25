A letter by Robert Vetock, of Johnstown, “Why should we pay for mistakes of others,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of July 14-20.
His letter was published July 15.
Vetock argued that Pennsylvanians are being taken advantage of by state legislators.
“Pennsylvanians pay the highest gasoline tax in the U.S., and these taxes are to be utilized to improve our state highways and roads,” he wrote.
“However, a portion of this tax is used to fund the costs of state police who provide protection for municipalities who chose not to fund their own police forces.”
Vetock also referenced an article that said a grand jury blamed the Penn Hills’ school board and district officials of poor leadership for approving a multi-million dollar upgrade despite repeated warnings and shrinking attendance. He wrote that the project included a $60,000 chandelier.
“(The district’s) reward for its irresponsible actions was a $3.3 million allocation from the state included in the state budget,” he wrote.
“The city of Johnstown is a distressed city, yet it manages to provide its own police protection. I don’t believe state taxpayers should be paying our hard-earned money for the poor decision making of local officials in other areas of the state.
“Our local representatives need to begin working on stopping this welfare program.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
