Best of the week

A letter by Etta Albright of Cresson, “Be registered and prepared to vote,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Oct. 10-15.
Her letter was published Oct. 13.
She commented about an illustration on Facebook that carried a powerful message: “Why voting is important: Eight people are on a bus; three vote to drive off a cliff; two vote to go for ice cream; three don’t vote, because they don’t like either option. They all die. (As the pictured bus sails in midair over the cliff.)”
Albright said the moral to the story was to be registered.
She reminded everyone that the last day to register online or in person at the local election office is Oct. 24. Mail-in registrations must be received by Oct. 24.
Albright wrote, “Be prepared. Think about what’s important to you while considering the needs of others for a peaceful co-existence underscored by public health, well-being and safety.”
She concluded with, “Check candidates positions about matters of importance and don’t hesitate to contact them. Check out the website vote411.org for election information, and most importantly vote Nov. 8.
“The life of democracy depends upon it.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
