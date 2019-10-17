A letter by Barry Lampel, of Johnstown, “Marijuana: Another illicit joint venture,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Oct. 6-12.
His letter was published Oct 7.
Lampel argued that the emerging marijuana industry will similar to the opioid and alcohol addiction, promoting corruption and dysfunction that claiming many lives.
“It will be driven by need followed by supply and demand, with the ultimate already-known penalty creating addiction, dysfunction, death and taxation,” he wrote.
“Not unlike Big Pharma, the common driving factors are massive sales and, more importantly, self-contrived profits, and more simply another government joint venture tax base so enjoyed by big government politicians, followed by increased profit needs to expand marijuana technology and self-perpetuate the venture’s own addiction, one more cash cow.”
Lampel added that corruption will be inevitable.
“Like opioids, tobacco and alcohol, marijuana will fall into the added need for rehab centers, overdoses, another vaping ingredient, illnesses, deaths, followed by government-mandated advertisements cautioning its use and side effects, just like tobacco, alcohol and opioids, all paid by you, the American taxpayer ...” he wrote.
This would create another crisis for Pennsylvanians to deal with, Lampel continued.
“So, secure your riding hand firmly onto this new ‘bull’ and hang on, because you are in for another costly big industry/government joint venture ‘political rodeo’ ... in marijuana,” he concluded.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
