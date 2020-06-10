A letter by Chris Miller, of Ebensburg, “Confederate flag has no place in our town,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of May 31-June 6.
His letter was published June 4.
Miller wrote that Ebensburg Borough leaders and organizers of the annual Memorial Day parade owe their residents an apology, as the event was spoiled by a man riding in his tractor proudly displaying the Confederate flag.
“Perhaps even more shameful is that few of my neighbors appeared bothered by it,” Miller wrote. “Why did organizers allow this man to take part in a day that is supposed to celebrate our war heroes? It’s not patriotic. Chances are our ancestors fought, and may have died fighting, against that flag.”
He wrote that the Confederate flag is nothing but a sign of hatred and it’s time more people speak out against it.
“The flag should not hang from your home or the back of your pickup truck,” he wrote.
“Ebensburg is a beautiful community. We have ordinances that prohibit high grass and junk cars. This kind of trash has no place in our town.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
