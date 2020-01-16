A letter by Tara Kimmel, of the Conemaugh Township Area Education Association, “Board members play key part at school,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Jan. 5-11.
Her letter was published Jan. 9.
Kimmel began her letter by noting that January is School Director Recognition Month.
“At Conemaugh Township Area School District, we have a wonderful group of nine board members who are a key part of our administrative team,” she wrote.
“They voluntarily give of their time each month and consistently contribute expertise from their professional and personal talents.”
She added that directors are unpaid and spend up to 10 hours per month on issues such as budgets, personnel decisions and policy adoption.
Often unrecognized, she wrote that their work is “vital to the success of public education in our community.”
“Therefore, the members of the Conemaugh Township Area Education Association would like to publicly thank Jeff Alesantrino, Melanie Byer, Dr. Rocco Mantini, Susan Saylor-Stahl, Earl Sleek II, Michelle Stumpf, Alan Tresnicky, Christine Troxell and Justin Zahorchak for their service to the community, families and children,” she wrote.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
