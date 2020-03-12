A letter by Paul Dolan, of Johnstown, “Eyesore has become a safety hazard,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of March 1-7.
His letter was published March 4.
Dolan began his letter by referencing concerns that people have now, such as the recent stock market plunge and the threat of the coronavirus outbreak. But he wrote that closer to home, there is another issue that officials need to address.
“It is that eyesore on Franklin Street,” he wrote. “During these past several years, as the Conrad Building has been crumbling, the officials at City Hall have offered us nothing but excuses for their inaction.
“By the mere fact that barricades have been placed around this monstrosity, the city acknowledges the building is dangerous. This decaying structure is a menace to us and it is a health and safety hazard.”
On Feb. 26, bricks dropped from the top of the building onto an adjoining sidewalk. Officials said high winds were to blame.
As a result, barricades surrounding the structure were extended and turning lanes on nearby roads were eliminated.
“In the past week, more chunks of debris fell from this building,” Dolan wrote. “It is an accident waiting to happen. When is something real going to be done about it?”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
