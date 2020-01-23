A letter by Kathleen Murnin, of Johnstown, “Where is money from gas tax going,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Jan 12-18.
Her letter was published Jan. 16.
Murnin’s letter referenced an article about Pennsylvania’s Top 10 stories of the decade.
“No. 9, ‘Gas tax hike,’ still has me stumped, and I’m hoping someone out there can help with the math, which doesn’t seem to add up on my internal calculator,” she wrote.
She pointed out that in 2013, Act 89 gave Pennsylvania the highest gas tax in the country, making billions of dollars available for road and bridge repairs.
“So why is it, then, that six to seven years later, Pennsylvania still has the second most structurally deficient bridges in the country, second only to Iowa?” she wrote.
“Is my internal calculator itself deficient, are some pertinent facts missing, or is it time to call in the hounds to track the money trail?”
She then questioned why gas prices in the area have not been competitive for years.
“In the Greater Johnstown area, prices at all gas stations are identical, rising and falling exactly the same amounts on exactly the same days,” she wrote.
“Why is that? Everywhere else in the country, even as close as Armagh, gas prices vary from station to station. The only difference around here is the company logo on signs. Why is that?”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
