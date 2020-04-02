A letter by Lindy Yutzy, of Johnstown, “Steps needed to keep neighborhoods safe,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of March 22-28.
Her letter was published March 26.
She began her letter by explaining that in times of crisis, you often see the best in people, with neighbors, medical professionals, public servants, truckers and others going above and beyond to help others.
But, she added, you can also see the worst.
“Recently ... a small stray roaming our neighborhood, a frequent dumping site for cats, was hit and killed by a speeder on Barron Avenue,” Yutzy wrote.
“This isn’t the first time. The 25 mph limit is not enforced.”
She wrote that several dogs and other cats have been hit, and there have been several near misses with people. She added that her grandson broke away from his mother one time and was nearly hit.
“Often, the windows shake at night from speeders,” she wrote.
“Personally, I’d like answers from my city and solutions when this awful crisis is over.
“We all are at a real standstill now, but we can plan for the future and make things better. Life is precious – all life. If anything, we have learned this through this crisis.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.