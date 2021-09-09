Best of the week
A letter by Gary Schetrompf of Portage, “We are not communist country yet,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 4.
His letter was published Sept. 4.
He wrote, “We are not a communist country – at least, not for now. In a representative democracy the Constitution empowers the government, and its representatives to defend and support the Constitution.
“In doing so, laws are, in theory, passed to protect every American from harm, each other and those who would take advantage of them, and provide for the common defense and well-being.”
Schetrompt continued, “While some laws may see punitive to some, they were passed as the result of people who have violated others. If following the laws is kowtowing, it’s much better than the wild west of the past where you shoot first and ask questions later.”
He commented, “If you are looking for communist activity, you should look at the GOP, not Democrats. Republicans have been undermining our government for decades by claiming the government is corrupt, taking away your freedoms and rights.
“All the while they are claiming conspiracy and witch hunts against them, packing our federal court system with likeminded judges to stop laws to protect your rights, attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election, inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol and attempting to block a full investigation of the incident.”
Schetrompt concluded, “Guilt must run deep within. On Jan. 6, America came very close to becoming a real communist country.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
