A letter by Bernard Mroczka, of Johnstown, “Decisions are hurting city’s residents,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Sept. 22-28.
His letter was published Sept. 24.
Mroczka wrote that when elected, city leaders have the duty to work with the residents of Johnstown, not against them.
“Currently, what have our city leaders done for us?” he wrote.
“Imposing and raising water/sewage rates. Decision made to stop placing fluoride into our drinking water, saving them the expense and not passing on savings to residents.
“Committing to a 10-year contract with Pro Disposal and increasing garbage rates.”
Mroczka added that he believes recent decisions are putting the people of Johnstown in a bind.
“Our current leadership is not helping to serve the people/residents, only robbing us all,” he wrote.
“Leaders who have the opportunity to care/serve their residents fairly will never regret doing so. It’s your best opportunity to serve the people/residents when elected by the people.
“If this is not possible, then it’s time we elect new leaders to take over. Who will work alongside, focusing on the needs of the people of Johnstown.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
