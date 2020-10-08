A letter by Walt Wojnaroski, of Johnstown, “How do we unite to fight COVID-19?,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Sept 27-Oct. 3.
His letter was published Oct. 3.
Wojnaroski wrote that as COVID-19 pandemic continues to attack and kill so many people, the nation is faced with fighting an enemy that is as deadly as any we have faced.
“In the past, we found the will, courage and sacrifice necessary for a global pandemic 100 years ago, a Great Depression and World War II,” he wrote. “Firmly united, our ancestors weathered those storms.
“Then came 9/11 and once again we united to protect the United States from any terrorist or nation that may attack us.”
Wojnaroski questioned how we can now unite to fight the current pandemic.
“We can heed the advice of the scientists and doctors who have studied these types of viruses for years,” he wrote. Until a safe and effective vaccine is found, we wear masks, maintain social distancing, wash our hands and avoid large crowds.
“If we sacrifice as our ancestors did, we may save thousands of lives. However, if we follow this advice, and save just one life, wouldn’t that be worth it?
“Particularly, if that life is yours or someone you love.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
