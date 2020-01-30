A letter by Byron and Donna Smith, of the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force, “Law is about safety, not gun control,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Jan. 19-25.
Their letter was published Jan 24.
In their letter, the Smiths wrote that they were disappointed that a recent article about the statewide suicide prevention task force focused on proposed so-called gun control legislation.
“The red flag law focuses on safety, prioritizing the safe storage of firearms and providing a way to remove a gun from a person who has a serious risk of suicide,” they wrote.
“This is not a piece of gun control legislation – it’s a matter of life and death.”
They added that more than half of all people who complete suicides in the United States use firearms – roughly 20,000 a year – and in Pennsylvania, about half of the 2,000 suicides each year involve guns.
“Under current law, if a Pennsylvanian is having a mental-health crisis and is being submitted for mandatory involuntary medical treatment, there is no requirement that they surrender their firearms to authorities,” the Smiths wrote. “The red flag law would require those weapons be temporarily removed while a person is in what most would agree is a uniquely vulnerable and dangerous situation. It was not created to arbitrarily remove guns from healthy, law-abiding gun owners.”
They wrote that they think the task force is doing incredible work by uniting agencies, lawmakers, individuals and other stakeholders to increase education, provide wider access to mental health services and reduce the stigma associated with discussing suicide.
“We hope that future reporting focuses more on this and less on labeling common sense as gun control,” they added.
“Suicide prevention should be a bipartisan effort. There are lives at stake.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.