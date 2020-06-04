A letter by Sherman Weible, of Johnstown, “Many people ignore one-way aisle signs,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of May 24-30.
His letter was published May 27.
Weible wrote that from his experience, half the people in the Johnstown area are unable to read.
“I was shopping recently at Walmart where they have one-way aisles,” he wrote.
“Half the people were going the wrong way in the aisles. They won’t see this since they can’t read; they probably don’t get the paper.”
He added that it’s impossible to do social distancing with people going both ways in one aisle.
He concluded by writing that people wearing masks should cover both their nose and mouth, not just their mouth.
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.