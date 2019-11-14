A letter by George Fattman, of Johnstown, “Don’t let politics impede progress,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Nov. 3-9.
His letter was published Nov. 7.
Fattman wrote about the Iron to Arts Corridor project, which will run from Old Conemaugh to Cambria City and feature landscaping, bicycle paths, facade improvements and artwork.
“The project calls to mind a then-ambitious effort in the 1960s to plant a green buffer between the steel plant and Washington Street,” Fattman wrote. “It was an endeavor by the Johnstown Jaycees. It was resisted by City Hall, notably by Mayor K.O. Tompkins, who growled, ‘If you want beautification, put a geranium on your window sill.’ ”
He added that the endeavor eventually failed because the city failed to maintain it.
But “the current project has the advantage of a major commitment by Gautier Specialty Metals, the Commonwealth Financing Authority and others dedicated to city betterment.”
He continued that there are challenges ahead involving PennDOT, Penelec, the CSX Railroad, the water authority and the Cambria Somerset Authority, but they likely can be resolved.
“What could possibly go wrong?” he asked. “Ask anyone who has attempted civic improvement here.
“City Hall probably has moved past the geranium-in-your-window mentality, but the pols are not exactly in the forefront of progress. Simpler projects have taken years to complete, probably because of often-miniscule vested interests.
“It is too bad when Johnstown politics stands in the way of Johnstown progress.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
