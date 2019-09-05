A letter by Tina Blough, of Roxbury, “Let’s end division in our country,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Aug. 25-31.
Her letter was published Aug 29.
Blough began her letter by referencing the phrase “Mistake on the lake” to describe Cleveland.
“Through the years came more ugly and demeaning remarks made about our neighbors in Chicago, Cincinnati and now Baltimore,” she wrote. “Cities described as ‘disgusting, rat and rodent infested messes.’ Why are outbursts of name calling the new norm in America? What is the point of degrading cities with hurtful words such as filthy, dirty and horrible?”
She wrote that Americans should be shocked, appalled, outraged and embarrassed at – not supportive of – such behavior.
“What happened to the integrity of our supposedly civilized nation?” she wrote.
“Is this really how we want the rest of the world to view us, no-class Americans?"
Blough added that the United States should be a nation that shows empathy to all who go through hard times and poor living conditions.
“A compassionate nation that works together with helpful ideas and plans, not one that shames and belittles,” she wrote.
“Continued mocking of areas with people and government struggling to overcome poverty and despair, how does that help anyone? It doesn’t.
“We are all one. Please don’t support anyone or anything that divides us, for the sake of our children.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
