Best of the week

A letter by Thomas Doubt of Winterville, North Carolina, formerly of Johnstown, “Challenges still similar after 60 years,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of June 13-18.
His letter was published June 13.
Doubt began by saying 60 years ago, he graduated from Richland Township High School. He wrote this letter to encourage all of the 2022 graduates in the Johnstown area.
He wrote, “In 1962, school security was entrusted to student hall monitors. There were four varsity sports for boys. None for girls. Our home football field was Windber Stadium. Astronaut John Glenn inspired our Rocket Club. The United Nations Club debated whether Kurds of the Middle East should be a sovereign nation. A slide ruler was used for math calculations.
“We desired careers other than in the steel mills or at Mine 37. Harvard’s tuition of $1,500 was unaffordable, so we went to in-state colleges. Others went into nursing, the military or business.”
Doubt recalled buying a new home for $12,500 while earning $5,600 a year.
He went on to write, “We ate 21-cent hamburgers at White Tower and tasted flavored potato chips. Gas was 28 cents a gallon. A new automobile cost $3,125. It was unpatriotic to buy anything foreign. The AAABA tournament made us famous, as did the Inclined Plane.
“North Korea, China and Russia were threats. Russian missiles arrived in Cuba.
“Our country sent 3,500 troops to defend democracy in Vietnam. The threat of polio was reduced by development of an oral vaccine, but some were reluctant to be immunized.”
In conclusion, Doubt wrote, “Graduates in 2022 will find opportunities and challenges not all that different from 1962. Like us, they will need to work hard to be successful.
“Perhaps they may find inspiration in our 60-year-old motto: ‘Forward ever, backward never.’ ”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
