A letter by Patti Shable, of Salix, “Bring back the bulletin board,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Nov. 10-16.
Her letter was published Nov. 11.
She wrote that a standard across America is the post office, where P.O. boxes, mailing services and stamp sales are important to residents.
Shable added that there is another vital service provided: the bulletin board.
“Until recently, a visit to the post office could advise you on upcoming events,” she wrote.
“Church socials, Little League sign-ups, fire company fish fries, chartered bus trips, sub sales, parades, turkey raffles, festivals.
“Also, people could post their services they had to offer.”
You could also catch up with your neighbors while viewing the bulletin board, she wrote.
“Well, no more of this nice little slice of Americana,” she wrote. “The bulletin board is blank. I have rural delivery, so I’ll miss stopping in to check the bulletins.
She added that her town, Salix, no longer has a convenience store, gas station, barber shop or tavern.
“Several gals here in Salix, recently finished compiling a book about this great little town,” she wrote. “The post office has a significant part in the book called ‘Salix – a Journey Well Traveled.’
“Unfortunately, the bulletin about its sale and signing ... will not be posted there.
“Please bring back the bulletin board.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.