A letter by Susan Novak, of Johnstown, “Life will be different with COVID-19,” was selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of May 10-16.
Her letter was published May 13.
Novak wrote that although she wants COVID-19 to go away like everyone else, until there is a cure or vaccine, it is like having a chronic illness: It’s something we all will have to learn to live with.
“Life will be different for a long time,” she wrote. “Oh, there might be periods of remission, but it’s always lurking ready to make us relapse again.”
She wrote that, for now, we need to do the things we can to help control and manage it the best we can. But we need to prepare for the long haul psychologically, financially and as a community.
“Two months was just the warm-up act,” she wrote.
She added that it is amazing how so many rose to the occasion and showed us who they really are, while others simply pretended there was nothing to worry about.
“Like it or not we are all in this together,” she continued.
“Having a chronic illness sucks, but there is life after the shock of a devastating diagnosis. A different life maybe but carving out new ways of living and seeing the world sometimes can be a good thing, too.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.