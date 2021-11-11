A letter by Peter M. Fedash, of Richland Township, “Eye-opening experience at school,” has been selected by the editorial board as the best of those that appeared during the week of Nov. 1-6.
His letter was published Nov. 5.
He wrote, “I had an eye-opening experience for five weeks being the assistant to the instructor at a local school. I watched laziness, sarcasm and destruction of school property by students that are there wasting time because knowing no consequence will apply to them.
He continued, “A third of one class will receive a failing mark, but because of funding they will get a passing grade since it looks great on paper. Seventh- and eighth-grade math conversions is not known and how many inches in a foot.
“Reading is a challenge and these are senior- and junior-level students. Knowledge of a cellphone? Sleeping during class and the use of cellphones knowing this is a policy of the school is not allowed.
“Schools have become a playground and a joke because nothing is enforced by the administrators. This doesn’t apply to teachers, they do try.
He concluded, “Congratulations goes to the administration of all school districts and parents who are producing generations of noncaring dummies. But don’t worry, you’ll still get your funding and parents will get their son or daughter passed through the system even though that child doesn’t deserve it.”
Note: Selection of the letter of the week is based on writing competency and the ability of the writer to get his or her point across. It is not based on whether the editorial board agrees with the writer’s stance.
