Pat Stefano

Thankfully, after more than two months, Gov. Tom Wolf has begun to ease the restrictions he placed on Pennsylvanians during his statewide shutdown order.
As we transition back to normalcy, my Senate Republican colleagues and I will continue our goal of passing laws that focus on rebuilding Pennsylvania’s economy and getting our state back to work.
As chairman of the Senate Law and Justice Committee, I think it is essential to highlight the shortcomings of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board during this pandemic and the impact that it had on consumers … and by consumers, I mean us, the taxpayers who own this state-run system.
On March 16, the PLCB announced, with only one day’s notice, it would close every outlet its consumers can access. Quite literally, they turned out the lights and went home. All 603 stores were closed, the distribution network ground to a halt and the online ordering portal closed.
Finally, after two weeks of consumers’ lack of access, the PLCB quietly issued a press release on April 1 that its e-commerce site was accepting orders starting that same day. However, it became immediately apparent how unprepared the PLCB was to accommodate the heightened demand it caused by cutting off supply for weeks.
In the first week of e-commerce sales, the online system saw 1.9 million individuals attempt to access the site. To avoid the system being overwhelmed and crashing, the Liquor Control Board saw fit to throttle access to the website. Many of you will unfavorably recall the “Thank you for being a valued customer” landing page.
As a result, only roughly 7,800 of those 1.9 million individuals were able to place orders.
After weeks of hearing from frustrated Pennsylvanians, I held a hearing of the Senate Law and Justice Committee on May 6 to demand answers for many of the questions we were all asking, but I was disappointed with the answers – I think we all were.
The Liquor Control Board refused to answer who specifically made the decision to close the retail stores in March, nor were they able to offer a satisfactory explanation for subsequent steps taken. The hearing only led to more confusion and questions.
I have said over the past few weeks that now is not the time to discuss privatization in Pennsylvania.
I think it is inappropriate to make sweeping changes in the midst of a pandemic, and I stand by that statement.
However, as we transition to a semblance of normalcy, the deficiencies of the Liquor Control Board have made it clear that the time for those conversations has come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.