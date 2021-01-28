A letter to the editor that appeared Friday referenced the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and compared individuals who voted for Donald Trump to terrorists who “should meet the same fate as Bin Laden.” That statement does not reflect our feelings or values and represents the type of vitriol we are striving to remove from our Editorial page. We regret allowing that letter or that portion of the letter to be published without further editing.

