Berlin Brothersvalley is a member of the WestPAC, but the Mountaineers boys basketball team is becoming quite familiar with WPIAL competition.
On Saturday afternoon, Berlin beat visiting Bishop Canevin 71-63. The Mountaineers have played three WPIAL opponents in just over a week early in a season that has forced schools to adapt their schedules because of COVID-19 delays or postponements.
The Crusaders are among the contenders in Class A of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League.
This game actually featured the same pairing as a scheduled PIAA Class A quarterfinal round contest wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Berlin carried a 28-1 record – including a huge upset over WPIAL power Vincentian in the state playoffs and a one-sided victory over Bishop Canevin earlier last season – when play was halted in 2020.
The stiff competition extends beyond the Crusaders this season.
Berlin (7-1) beat Woodland Hills, a WPIAL Class 5-A opponent, by a 56-23 score on Jan. 15. The next day, the Mountaineers suffered their only loss this season, 62-55, to Norwin, a WPIAL Class 6-A team. Those games were part of the MLK Tournament at Woodland Hills, which normally is a four-day event during non-COVID-19 seasons.
Next up? Berlin will travel to Greater Johnstown's Doc Stofko Gymnasium on Monday night to face the Trojans, two-time defending Class 5-A champions of District 6, who just happen to be the defending Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champs.
"We were able to add Johnstown and Bishop Guilfoyle (on Feb. 2) with some of the scheduling changes," said veteran Berlin coach Tanner Prosser, who has led the Mountaineers to five 20-win seasons and 148 victories in the past seven seasons. "I think they'll be good opportunities for our kids. Our kids like to be challenged. I think that's what they're looking for."
The Mountaineers have senior leadership, especially from Pitt-Johnstown recruit Elijah Sechler – a 5-foot-11 guard who averages 23.4 points and 7.6 assists this season. Sechler, who has 1,144 career points, is joined by senior multi-sport standouts Will Spochart, Preston Foor and Abe Countryman.
Sechler had 32 points against Bishop Canevin, and Spochart and Foor each had 10. Sophomore guard Ryan Blubaugh added 13 points.
"It's not something we'll be able to do consistently every year," Prosser said of the non-conference schedule with Class 5-A and 6-A opponents. "But we have six seniors on the team. Four of them started last year. They're ready for something like this. That's what they need.
"It's just a good experience to play some different schools out of the area a little bit," Prosser added. "I don't think we're where we need to be quite yet. Playing against this type of competition is only going to make us better and hopefully get us there when we need to be."
