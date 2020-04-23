Times of need challenge us in unexpected ways, but they also show how much this community cares – and sometimes small acts of kindness, such as those many of us have witnessed during this crisis, can be just as meaningful as grander gestures.
That’s the story of the red boxes.
In 2017, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies awarded a grant of $4,828 to the Greater Johnstown School District so students could build Neighborhood Lending Library Project boxes.
Shaped like tiny red houses with a shingled roofs, these boxes offered local children an option to pick up books at any of several safe locations throughout the Johnstown area. The kids could keep them as long as they liked and then return them and take home something new to read.
Greater Johnstown building trade students constructed the boxes, including one named in honor of Greater Johnstown High School Interact Club adviser Devin Carosi’s brother Ryan, who was a building trades graduate of the high school and who was stabbed to death in Pittsburgh in 2017.
Interact Club members spent more than a year working on the project and placing 25 boxes throughout Johnstown, filled with more than 5,000 books, just to start.
Now, in a time of crisis for many in our community, those boxes are serving another important purpose – connecting people who are able to share food and clothing with others who may have needs.
Many are filled anonymously by neighbors and local organizations on a weekly basis. Kids and families can take whatever they need, no questions asked.
We appreciate that the project is now taking on a new life to help others in this unprecedented time.
While most of the CFA grant-making you may hear about involves larger figures, grants of any size can spark transformational change and make a difference that lasts.
Even in this time of uncertainty, we’re seeing that happen in Johnstown’s West End.
Over the past year, as the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority tackled blight along Fairfield Avenue and Strayer Street through a CFA grant and other funding sources, neighbors have been taking on improvement projects of their own.
“It’s been amazing to see the change,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar told us.
“It’s so much more motivating for property owners to have a beautiful green space next door than a blighted property.”
But the removal of 18 dangerous eyesores was not the only project covered under the grant’s umbrella. Support from the CFA also included provisions for the JRA to provide funding to existing businesses for beautification, re-use and facade improvements. These smaller “mini-grants” of $5,000 have been a game-changer for some of them.
Punky’s Soft Shells is one example. Thanks to the mini-grant and a match through the city, the new owners were able to rewrite their business plan to include a renovation and expansion. Now, they offer a two-page menu, a full-service restaurant and a drive-thru – which has brought in customers by the dozens during state orders for residents to stay home and stick to delivery or pickup for dining options.
Three other West End businesses – Zeke’s Pizza, West End Styles and Meyer’s Shine Car Wash – have been able to take advantage of the same opportunity through the mini-grants, Komar said.
“These small grants are enormous in their eyes,” Komar said. “It makes a huge difference for these upgrades to be possible – changes that small businesses would love to have the opportunity to do – and it adds to the overall revitalization of the neighborhood.”
We’re proud to be able to help our community members take care of each other, in big and small ways. That’s why we’re grateful for every single donation to our emergency fund, established to address the challenges our community is facing right now.
Every gift matters, and we’re working closely with leaders and experts from across the region to make sure that every grant matters. People who have chosen to give are helping front-line nonprofits stay afloat and helping local organizations feed and shelter people in our community.
