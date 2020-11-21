Let’s face it, it’s been a weird year.
Things we took for granted are now being questioned. Assumptions about how to act in otherwise normal circumstances are being questioned. Even how far apart we are supposed to stand from each other is being questioned.
I have thought more than a few times about a proverb often attributed as an ancient Chinese curse: May you live in interesting times.
So how is our community responding to what I am sure qualifies as an interesting time?
One thing I think deserves to be commented on during this Thanksgiving holiday is how generous our community has been through the pandemic and its resulting economic challenges.
Watching this response – and being part of it through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies – has been interesting in its own, good way.
Our community got to work.
Food distributions were rolled out. Some were organized through existing service providers; many others were of the spontaneous, pop-up variety.
I heard of how the little free library boxes around town that CFA had helped fund a few years ago had morphed into food distributions points, so I went to the one on Chandler Avenue and saw that to be true.
People found a way to help.
The Community Foundation and Lee Initiatives partnered to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to support food distribution, emergency services, personal protective equipment and more.
Individuals from throughout the community made donations large and small.
They also supported all kinds of other efforts, including those of the United Way of the Laurel Highlands and 1889 Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul, Saturday’s Kitchen, Vision Together 2025, their churches, fire companies and more. They did things on their own, including the pop-up boxes or the great efforts of people such as Jennifer Reese and her team – who used their fund here to support local businesses and deliver meals to front-line workers.
They were people who just wanted to be helpful, and our community embraced their efforts by making donations, large and small, some anonymous, some not, and some more than once.
In other words, by doing or giving, you supported your neighbors.
We all know we have plenty of other, long-term issues here. But this shows that we can work together on addressing them. I take heart that, during this weird year, our community stepped up.
I find that to be the most interesting of all, and I certainly think of it as not a curse but a blessing. So thank you and have a Happy Thanksgiving.
We’ll get through this together.
